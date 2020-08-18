Bernadine C. “Bernie” Bishop, 90 years of age, of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Elwood Care Center in Elwood, Nebraska.
Celebration of Life Graveside Service and Interment for Bernadine C. “Bernie” Bishop will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Lexington, Nebraska with Father Matt Koperski officiating. The family encourages everyone in attendance to please bring their own chair.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for Faith-Based Services and Gatherings will be followed. The Bishop family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Bernie’s services, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.
Bernie was born Feb. 24, 1930, at Hawarden, Iowa, the eldest of four children to Greg and Elizabeth (Starzel) Schumacher. She received her education from Alcester High School in Alcester, South Dakota.
Following her education, Bernie was united in marriage to Harold G. DeWall on January 16, 1948, and to this union the couple was blessed with three daughters: Linda, Dianne, and Debra. The family made their home in Lexington, where Bernie began a long career in banking as a Loan Officer at Farmers State Bank, which later became Pinnacle Bank. Bernie thoroughly enjoyed taking care of her customers at the bank. Helping people with their financing needs for their family was very rewarding, and many friendship bonds were formed throughout the years. In 1978, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold.
On Feb. 13, 1982, she was united in marriage to Peter C. “Pete” Bishop at the St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington. Bernie and Pete continued to reside in Lexington, where she continued her banking career until her retirement.
A favorite hobby of Bernie’s was tending to her garden, and taking care of her flowers. She was an excellent cook, and enjoyed baking; family and friends were treated to her famous Texas sheet cake brownies and cinnamon rolls on many occasions. As a past-time, she shared a love for antique cars with Pete; and many miles were traveled throughout the state and surrounding parts of the country attending car shows. She was a lifetime member of the St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington. Bernie also served for several years on the Parrish Council.
Besides her parents, and first husband, Harold; Bernie was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda (DeWall) “Lynn” Franzen on July 19, 1972; and a granddaughter, Audra Dishman.
She leaves to celebrate her life; her husband of thirty-eight years, Pete Bishop of Lexington; two daughters: Dianne Carson and her husband, Don of East Earl, Penn.; and Deb Ourada and her husband, Tim of Lexington; two step-sons: Scott Bishop of Lexington; and Bruce LaBute and his wife, Kathey of New Castle, Wyo.; son-in-law, Jim Franzen of Cozad; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Bob Schumacher and his wife, Marie of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Greg Schumacher and his wife, Vivian of Alcester, S.D.; one sister, Pat Wolf and her husband, Paul of Pella, Iowa; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A memorial has been established in Bernie’s honor, and kindly suggested to the Elwood Care Cente
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.co
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
