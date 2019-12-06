Barbara Wheeler

Barbara Ann Wheeler, born in Lexington, to Joseph Wayne Coons and Laceil Ann (Phillips) Coons, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Story City, Iowa.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lexington, followed by inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery and then a luncheon in the fellowship hall. A memorial Book signing will be Friday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 at Reynolds- Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 10:30 am at Grace United Methodist Church in Story City. Visitation was held Friday from 5 to 8 at the church.
Barbara grew up on a farm southwest of Lexington, near Johnson Lake. She was baptized and confirmed in the First United Methodist Church of Lexington.
She attended country school and graduated from Lexington High School in 1956. She had her first date with Gene Wheeler at an FFA roller skating event, at the age of 15. They were engaged at 17 years of age and then Gene joined the Marines for three years. Upon his discharge and return to Lexington, Eugene C. Wheeler and Barbara were united in marriage on March 16, 1958 in First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Two children were born to the marriage, Tepricia and Randy. After marriage they moved to Brule and to Julesburg, Colo. After approximately two years, they returned to make their home in Lexington. Barbara taught Sunday school in the earlier years, and co-led a Brownie troop and then a Jr. Girl Scout troop. She was also on the Goldenrod GS council for a few years.
Barbara was a bookkeeper for Mingus Oil, Hibbard’s Liquid Feed, and retired from Platte Valley Products. She was active in downtown coffee groups, and Extension Club that later evolved into a Bunco Group and two Red Hat groups. She enjoyed meeting monthly with a group of long time couple friends.
In the first half of their marriage she and Gene enjoyed Dance Club and at least two Card Clubs on Saturday nights.
In 1968 an old bus joined the family and Gene renovated it into a proper camper, for the family, that was enjoyed for over 15 years. Many weekends at Johnson Lake, annual trips to Rocky Mountain National Park, and one trip to the Black Hills and Yellowstone. Barbara enjoyed any excuse to go to Colorado. She loved to travel, even taking a four week bus trip to Alaska with a dear friend, fulfilling a life-long dream.
She cherished her aunts, uncles and cousins and enjoyed when they all could gather in Nebraska.
Barbara moved to Story City, Iowa, to be near her daughter and son-in-law when her health became an issue, in February 2016.
She is survived by daughter, Tepricia (Louis) Reeder of Story City, Iowa, grandchildren, T.C. (Jessica) Anthony with Aedan, Norah and ClaraJoy; Andrew (Andrea ) Anthony with Addison and Aubree. Kira (Luke) Romens, and Evan Reeder. Son, Randy (Janniee) Wheeler of York; grandchildren, Betty and (Scott) Myers with Brittany and Christopher; Dan (Priscilla) Jensen with Sierra, Savanna, Daniel and Shelbi; Bob Jensen and significant other Tara with Dennis, Landyn and Jade; and Bill Jensen; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Patricia Gage, brothers-in-law , Dean (Shirley) Wheeler, Don (Ilsa) Wheeler, sisters-in-law, Inalynn (Melvin) Buckley and Cindy Wheeler, and many nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Wheeler, son, Brad, born at rest, her parents, brothers-in-law, Daryl Wheeler and David Wheeler; sister-in-law, Nel Wheeler and nephews, Barry Wheeler and Joel Bean.
We would like to express our appreciation for the Bethany Life Organization for the fine persons who work at Timberland and the Households for the kind and considerate care that they gave our mother, thank you. We also want to express our appreciation to the Suncrest Hospice team for their care of mom and guidance for her family.
Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, First United Methodist in Lexington or Story City Grace United Methodist Church.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with local arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
