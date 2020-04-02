Barbara Hickenbottom died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Lexington.
Services are pending until the pandemic has lifted.
She was born in McCook, May 13, 1945, to Edward McCormack and Harriett (Bellamy) McCormack. She graduated Pocatello High School in 1963.
She is survived by daughter, Shelley of Lexington; son, Jeremy (Shannon) Hickenbottom of Lincoln; brother Corky (Becky) McCormack of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefh.com
