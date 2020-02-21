Art Underwood

Arthur “Dwayne” Underwood, Sr., 62, of rural Lexington, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
He was born June 9, 1957 in Lexington to William Sr. and Doris Jean (Read) Underwood. He attended school in Eustis, then lived in Texas for a few years and then returned to Lexington where he found the love of his life, Elsie Barta. They were united in marriage on Jan. 1, 1994 in Lexington. They raised three sons together, Justin, Jeramy and J.R.
He was a jack of all trades and had worked for Cozad Plastics, in the deli at Walmart, and had also farmed.
He enjoyed doing auto body work and had painted his own tractor. He also enjoyed gardening, deer hunting, fishing, lighting fireworks, cooking on a smoker and being outdoors. The most important thing to him in his life was family.
Dwayne was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington.
Survivors include his wife, Elsie of Lexington; three sons, Justin Underwood of Lexington, Jeramy (Rebecca ) Underwood of Lexington and J.R. (Rebecca) Underwood of Overton; seven grandchildren with one on the way, Zane, Cameron, Harley, Amerika, Skye, McKenzie and Garret; six brothers, William Jr. (Cathy) of Johnson Lake, John (Christy ) of Azel, Texas, Kenny (Barb) of Holdrege, Jim (Lois) of Lexington, Rod (Lois ) of Lexington and Jerry Underwood of Dewitt; sister, Willa Roeder of Lexington; his father-in-law, Harmon Barta of Lexington; brothers and sisters- in-law: Osa (Ken) Brooks of Hastings, Mike Barta of Hastings, Chester Barta of Clay Center, Terry Barta of Exeter, Bryan (Mary) Barta of Braynard and Travis (Rebecca) Barta of Papillion; also survived by nieces, nephews extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ed; sister, Ethel Duschanek; mother-in-law, Betty Barta and brother-in-law, Delmar Roeder.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
