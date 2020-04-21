Arlene Edeal, 98, of Lexington, Nebraska died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Legacy Square Care Center in Henderson.
Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date due to social distancing requirements with COVID-19.
Mary Arlene Pullen was born June 20, 1921 in rural Overton to Marvin and Elma (Chesemore) Pullen. She lived most of her life in Dawson County, graduating from Overton Public School in 1937. She married Dean William Edeal on Feb. 12, 1939 and to this union five children were born, Russell, Karen, Brian, Arlin, and Eldeana. Dean preceded her in death in 2010.
Arlene leaves behind many memories for her family and friends. She loved school and learning, especially reading and poetry. While speaking during her 80th High School class reunion, she told the audience, “You can always learn something new every day.”
It was also important to Arlene that you accomplish something every day. Every year she grew and tended a large garden that helped the family survive during good times and tough times. She learned to cook for this large family and many times improved the recipe so it was more nutritious. She learned to sew “magic” with her sewing machine, constructing and mending clothes, and creating objects that made lives better.
Being a good neighbor was a big part of her life. Not only did she give away her garden produce and her sewing projects, she gave blood to the Red Cross. While being presented her 14-gallon pin, she said, “If you are breathing, you can give blood.”
Arlene’s faith was important and she instilled that faith into her children. Attending church and Bible studies, or participating in mission projects, were at her heart and were a constant in her life. Even in her last years at Avamere retirement community, she was praising God and giving to others as she could.
She was proud of her family and their many accomplishments. She was the backbone behind her husband, Dean, as they would share their leadership skills to Dawson County. She wanted her children to be deeply engaged in 4-H and FFA activities. She felt great joy seeing the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren in sports, academics, church activities, business adventures, and especially those who excelled in 4-H.
Survivors include three sons, Russell (Kathryn) Edeal of Loomis, Brian (Teri) Edeal and Arlin (Jean) Edeal, both of Johnson Lake; one daughter, Eldeana (Randy) Boals of Sutton; one son-in-law Robert Kander of Minnesota, 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Dean Edeal, daughter Karen Kander, sister Ruth Thiel and husband Floyd Thiel, sister-in-law Retha Wycoff and husband Keith Wycoff, one grandson, Alan Dean Edeal, and a generation of friends.
In lieu of gifts and flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund or the Lexington Community Foundation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
