Arlene Ann Colgan, 83, formerly of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Bryan Health Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

She was born on August 14, 1940, in Lexington, Nebraska to Robert and Alfreda (Christensen) Brown. She graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1958. On June 6, 1959, Arlene was united in marriage to Thomas Colgan at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington. The couple would later return to St. Ann’s Catholic Church to renew their vows in 2009. Four children were blessed to this union: Kelly, Kirk, Kris, and Kathy.

The family moved to several locations during their lives. In 1972, they moved to Boulder, Colorado where she worked for King Soopers before moving to Broomfield, Colorado in 1973 until 1979. Then they moved to Arvada, Colorado until 1984 when they decided to move to Eagle, Nebraska. This is where they owned their own grocery store: The Eagle Food Mart. In 1992, the family moved to Johnson Lake, Nebraska before finally settling in Elwood, Nebraska in 2006.

Arlene was a remarkable individual known for her dedication as a housemaker and her exceptional skills as a gardener. She nurtured her green thumb through the years, cultivating vibrant and breathtaking gardens that were admired by all who laid eyes upon them. Arlene’s gardens not only brought joy to her but also served as an inspiration for others to create their own. Throughout her life, Arlene approached every task with unwavering determination and meticulous attention to detail. As a housemaker, she transformed her house into a warm and inviting home that radiated love and comfort. Her family took solace in the knowledge that they were cared for by someone who poured heart and soul into creating an atmosphere of harmony. Arlene possessed an unwavering faith and would always make time to go to church on Sunday’s. Arlene Colgan’s legacy is one of creativity, love, and resilience.

Those left to honor her memory are her children, Kirk Colgan and girlfriend Elaine Walker of Centennial, Colorado, Kelly (Gary) Bruning of Casa Grande, Arizona, Kristopher Colgan of Lincoln, Nebraska and Katherine Colgan of Elwood, Nebraska; grandchildren, Nicole Bruning of Phoenix, Arizona and Zachary Bruning of Mesa, Arizona; sister, Julia (Ben) Long of Longmont, Colorado; brother, Ron (Dianne) Brown of Lincoln, Nebraska as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas.

There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Arlene’s wish of cremation.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington, Nebraska with Father Jose Chavez, officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com