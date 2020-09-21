Anna Marie Howell of Cozad passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by family, at age of 63.

Private family graveside services will be held at Cozad Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Anna was born July 21, 1957 at Cozad, Nebraska to Dr. John and Betty (Lafferty) Devine. She graduated from CozadHigh School with the class of 1975. Anna attended the College of St. Mary's in Omaha and obtained an Associates Degree in Respiratory Therapy.

On September 20, 1978, Anna married Gary Howell in North Platte. The couple moved to Garland, Texas. Their union was blessed with four children; Erin, James, Suzy and Anthony. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist while in Texas. Anna and Gary moved back to Cozad in 1992 to take care of Anna's mother until her passing in 1998. She worked at Southview Manor as the activities coordinator; in Kearney as a Respiratory Therapist and in 2010 at Cozad, doing Sleep Studies. Anna enjoyed antiquing, traveling and football. Spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren.