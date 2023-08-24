Alfred "Al" Lee Carr, 83, of Overton, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023, at the Elwood Care Center in Elwood, Nebraska.

He was born on November 25, 1939, in Platteville, Colorado to Robert and Elizabeth (Stieb) Carr. In his youth, he spent time working with his father at his Hay business. Al was united in marriage to Carol Rakestraw. Three children were blessed to this union: Tim, Chris and Vickie. The marriage would later end in divorce. He began working for Bill Denker and then transitioned to Sperry New Holland in Grand Island and later transferred to the Lexington plant until its closure in 1985. Undeterred by change, he relocated to Arizona before settling in Grand Junction. Eventually, he returned to his community in Overton where he joined Orthman's and dedicated himself to maintenance until his retirement due to health issues. On November 29, 1990, Al was united in marriage to Sharon Brand. He welcomed two stepchildren into his life, Steven and Carrie.

One of Al's passions was working on cars and restoring old beauties to their former glory with his wife, Sharon. Exhibiting their labor of love at car shows brought immense satisfaction to them. However, among all the hobbies they enjoyed together, no place filled Al's heart with more happiness than being outside and meticulously mowing the lawn. He constantly extended a helping hand to his neighbors by mowing their yards—an act of kindness that demonstrated just how selfless and caring he truly was. Al's interests were diverse and reflected his vibrant spirit. He took great pleasure in attending BBQs and parades that showcased the lively spirit of the community around him. In the early years of his marriage, Al and Sharon would often take to the dance floor, creating memories filled with laughter and joy. A man of many accomplishments, Al drove Micro Midget race cars—an endeavor that allowed him to embrace his passion for speed and thrilling competition.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Sharon Carr of Overton; children, Tim Carr of Overton, Chris (Rex) Johnson of Overton, and Vickie (Joe) Tingelhoff of Lexington; Al's stepchildren, Steven (Lisa) Kvasnicka of Ansley, Nebraska, and Carrie Kvasnicka of Cozad; siblings, Pete (Ruth) Carr of Burke, South Dakota; Kathleen (Milo) Klein of Burke, South Dakota; Rosie Rogers of Lexington; Joanne Nichols of Lexington; sisters-in-law Kathy Carr of Mesa, Arizona and Dee Carr of Lexington; grandchildren: Jeremy (Lena) McCarter, Sarah (Lance) Keim, Shannon (Clayton) Jefferies, Dusty (Joe) Lang, AJ (Mollie) Davenport, Drew (Andrea) Carr, Justin Johnson, Ethan (Caroline) Johnson, Amanda (T.J.) Ellis, Derrick Kvasnicka, Ashley Kvasnicka, Larissa Wilkins, Devon Wilkins, Alex Bevard and Andrew Bevard. This remarkable man became the patriarch to 27 great-grandchildren who carry pieces of his spirit into their futures. Numerous nieces, nephews as well as extended family and friends also join in remembering this extraordinary soul.

Preceding Al in death were his parents. Additionally, he mourned the loss of his dear brothers Bob and Joe Carr, his nephew, Russ Carr, and his granddaughter-in-law, Briana Bevard.

Visitation will be held on August 28, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Nebraska.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 29, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Nebraska.

Burial will be held at Overton Cemetery in Overton, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.