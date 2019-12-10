Agnes Wilhelm

Agnes Virginia Wilhelm, age 97, peacefully passed from this world on December 7, 2019. The wish to stay in her Englewood, Colorado home until her death was made possible by her youngest daughter, Elizabeth, who lovingly cared for her in her later years.
The celebration of her life will begin with a Rosary at 9:30, Friday morning, Dec. 13, 2019, followed by Mass, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Englewood, Colo.
She was born Agnes Virginia Kjar on Oct. 11, 1922 in a farmhouse near Lexington. One of eight children, she was the third daughter and seventh child of Hans Christian Kjar and Agnes Anna Kjar.
Agnes was a strong and resilient woman and a devoted mother to six children. Her first husband, Roy George Jorgensen, died in World War II when their eldest daughter was an infant. Agnes later married Edward John Wilhelm, and together they raised five additional children.
Agnes was a faith-filled woman, who was kind and generous to her family and friends. Her goal was to give her family a good life and throughout the years she worked tirelessly to raise her children well through example.
She leaves behind daughter Gwen Jean Jorgensen of San Diego, Calif., and grandson, Roy Henry Jorgensen of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Teresa Ann (Ronald) Hunter of Summervillle, S.C. ; son, Timothy John (Janet) Wilhelm; granddaughter, Erica (Adam) Jostes of Littleton, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Blake Jostes and granddaughter, Molly Wilhelm of Denver; daughter, Mary Margaret (Craig) Koglin and grandson, Trevor Koglin; daughter, Elizabeth Louise Wilhelm of Englewood, Colo.; son, William Carl (Angela) Wilhelm; grandson, Andrew Wilhelm and his partner, Kyle Inouye and granddaughter, Sydni Wilhelm.
Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity in Agnes’ name or to Operation Smile. www.operationsmile.org
Funeral arrangements are through CFCS Mortuary, 12801 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO, 80033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.