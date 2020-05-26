YMCAs Will Reopen June 1

HOLDREGE – YMCA of the Prairie branches in Holdrege, Lexington and Gothenburg plan to reopen to members on June 1. The phase one plan will include limited services and new social distancing rules.
While the YMCAs have been providing many community services during the past few months, the facilities have been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to open our facilities again and see members coming through the doors,” CEO Riley Gruntorad said.
Gruntorad said the YMCA’s top priority is the health and well-being of members, staff and the community. He and his staff are working to ensure the facilities meet the highest standards for safety.
“Our staff has been busy cleaning, sanitizing and getting our buildings ready to welcome members again,” he said.
The June 1 opening will follow the YMCA’s phase one guidelines, which include social distancing policies and limits on the number of members in certain areas. Some areas of the Y, such as social lobbies and Child Watch, will remain closed for now.
The detailed phase one plan was emailed to all YMCA members and is available on the YMCA’s website.
“We encourage all members to read and follow the phase one guidelines closely as each member will play an important role in helping us all stay healthy together,” Gruntorad said.
Once the branches complete a successful phase one reopening, staff will work in accordance with local health officials to move to phase two guidelines, which will be less restrictive.
During phase one, the YMCAs will be open only to local members. Members are encouraged (required in Gothenburg due to its connection with the hospital) to wear masks while walking around in the building, however, masks will not be required while exercising.
Hours will be similar to pre-COVID-19 hours, but all branches will be closed on Sundays during phase one for extra cleaning.
Age restrictions will also be in place to ensure that children and young teens follow social distancing rules.
All three branches are offering youth baseball programs this summer starting in June. Other adult and youth programs are also planned, and all programs will have limits on the number of participants and will include extra sanitizing and other precautions.
For a full list of upcoming programs and phase one guidelines for each YMCA branch, visit www.ymcaoftheprairie.org.
The YMCA is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and to each other. We focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being and inspiring action in communities.
