YMCAs in Gothenburg and Lexington are bringing pickleball players from across the area together in April for a chance to compete in two tournaments.

The YMCA at Gothenburg Health’s first annual Spring Adult Pickleball Tournament will be Saturday, April 8, at the YMCA at 910 20th St. in Gothenburg. It is a doubles tournament. Each team will have one play-in game and then will be seeded. After seeding, it is a double elimination tournament.

Teams should register by April 1 for the Gothenburg tournament by stopping into the YMCA at 910 20th in Gothenburg or calling (308) 537-4022.

The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington will host its second annual Spring Smash Adult Pickleball Touranment on Saturday, April 15. Players should register by April 2.

In 2022, the tournament attracted 54 pickleball teams, including players from Grand Island, North Platte, Alliance and Elkhorn.

Men’s and women’s doubles divisions (A & B divisions) will check in at 7:15 a.m., and play starts at 8 a.m. Mixed doubles divisions (A, B, and C divisions) will play in the afternoon with check-in at 1:30 p.m. and play starting at 2:15 p.m.

The grand prize for the Lexington tournament is 20 ribeye steaks for each division winner. Steaks are donated by Tyson Meat Inc. and sliced by Plum Creek Market Place.

Players may register for the Lexington tournament by calling (308) 324-1970 or in person at the YMCA at 1207 N. Grant in Lexington.

For more information about the Gothenburg tournament, contact Sports Program Director Hunter Kiburz at hkiburz@ymcaoftheprairie.org or (308) 537-4022.

For information about the Lexington tournament, contact Sports Program Director Daniel Holbrook at dholbrook@orthmanymca.org or (308) 324-1970.

The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.