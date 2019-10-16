YMCA tailgate event hopes to bring community together in a different way

LEXINGTON — The Orthman Community YMCA is hosting a tailgate event which is seeking to bring the community together for an evening of entertainment as well as to fundraise to ensure access to the YMCA is affordable.
The event is a new one for the YMCA and has two aspects, said CEO Riley Gruntorad, one is to host an informal event which is open to everyone and to raise funds to ensure access to the YMCA is affordable for every individual and family.
The theme of the event is “Changemakers,” and seeks to highlight how anyone can make a positive change in their community.
The event will be hosted at Mac’s Creek Winery on Friday Nov. 1 with a social hour kicking off the tailgate from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. During the social hour there will be opening entertainment provided by two Lexington high schoolers.
Gruntorad stressed the informal nature of the event. He said the Lexington community has great events such as the Key hosted by the Lexington Community Foundation or Leaving a Legacy hosted by the Lexington Regional Health Center.
The YMCA’s goal for this event is to bring people together in a different way than the other events do. “It will be a very causal event,” said Gruntorad, “the cost is down, it will be a time to be social and to meet and greet.”
A raffle will be a part of this event. A raffle ticket will be included with the purchase. The three items on the raffle include a Green Mountain Grill and accessories, an electric bicycle and a children’s playset. Additional raffle tickets are $20.
There will also be a silent auction with items which everyone will be interested in, including Husker sports tickets, prime rib from Nebraska Star Beef, YMCA items, car detailing package, etc. The silent auction will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. there will be a meal, consisting of tailgate food like sliders, vegetable trays, wings, etc., Gruntorad said. There will also be a message from Gothenburg’s YMCA director Julie Czochara and her journey to where she is at today, he said. A “changemaker,” video, put together by YMCA program director Chris Cox, will also be presented.
Around 8 p.m. the winners of the raffle will be announced and further entertainment will be presented by Holly Rickertsen until around 10 p.m.
Ticket cost per person is $50 and a table of eight can be purchased for $320. Gruntorad said event and raffle tickets can be purchased at the YMCA or from YMCA employees or board members.
Gruntorad said they do not want to focus on building a better YMCA, they want to focus on building a better community, “a better YMCA will come out of that,” he said.
