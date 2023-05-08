LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA offers kids a chance to discover the great outdoors and keep their brains and bodies active and engaged this summer with its fun and educational camps and programs.

The summer fun kicks off June 11-14 with the YMCA’s annual Outdoor Adventure Camp at Camp Arrowhead. This is an overnight camp that begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, and lasts until Wednesday, June 14, at noon. Activities include setting up tents, fishing, watching movies, swimming in the lake, arts and crafts, horseback riding and more. YMCA staff and volunteers will supervise children at all times. The registration deadline for camp is June 1.

The YMCA is offering three new programs this summer for kids of all ages:

Lil’ Beat is a parent/child drumming class for kids ages 18 months to 4 years. The class will be Tuesdays, June 6-20, from 9:15-9:45 a.m. The registration deadline is June 1.

Teen Chess League is a great way for kids to learn strategy and keep their brains working all summer. It will be Wednesdays, June 14-July 12, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and will include a lunch. It is for kids entering grades 4-8.

Lifetime Sports Academy is a weeklong camp (June 26-30) that will keep kids active while they learn the basics of cornhole, pickleball, ultimate frisbee, badminton and other backyard games. This program is also for kids entering grades 4-8.

The Y will also be bringing back its Robotics Club this summer, which will be Tuesdays, Aug. 15-29, from 6-7:30 p.m. for kids entering grades K-8.

Several special events are also planned for this summer, including:

Family Water Nerf Wars, July 6, 7-8 p.m.

YMCA at the Fair, July 12-15

Summer Splash, July 26, 1-2 p.m.

Outdoor Movie night, Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8:30 p.m.

For all the details on Y summer programs, download a camp guide at www.ymcaoftheprairie.org/programs. Or, call the YMCA at (308) 324-1970 or stop by at 1207 N. Grant in Lexington.