 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

YMCA plans date nights for parents and kids

  • 0
012123-lex-news-YMCA1
YMCA

LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington is planning two special events for parents and their children in February.

Dads and daughters will be dancing the night away while moms and sons battle it out with Nerf guns on Friday, Feb. 17.

Be My Valentine is the theme for this year’s YMCA Daddy-Daughter Date Night at Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery. The event starts at 6 p.m. and includes a meal with dessert followed by activities, games, crafts and other fun.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Daddy-Daughter Date Night is for girls ages 3 to Grade 8. The fee is $35 for each dad/daughter couple and $10 for each additional daughter.

On the same night, the YMCA is hosting a Mother-Son Nerf Night in the YMCA gymnasium from 6:30-7:30 p.m. A pizza dinner will be served followed by Nerf War battles including teams of moms with sons and then moms against sons.

People are also reading…

The Mother-Son Nerf Night is for boys ages 3-Grade 8 and their moms. The fee is $15 for each mother/son couple plus $5 for each additional son.

The deadline to register for both events is Thursday, Feb. 2. To register for this event or other YMCA programs, please contact the YMCA at (308) 324-1970 or stop by in person at 1207 N. Grant in Lexington.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

China joins growing list of countries facing population decline