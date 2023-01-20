YMCA plans date nights for parents and kids

LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington is planning two special events for parents and their children in February.

Dads and daughters will be dancing the night away while moms and sons battle it out with Nerf guns on Friday, Feb. 17.

Be My Valentine is the theme for this year’s YMCA Daddy-Daughter Date Night at Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery. The event starts at 6 p.m. and includes a meal with dessert followed by activities, games, crafts and other fun.

The Daddy-Daughter Date Night is for girls ages 3 to Grade 8. The fee is $35 for each dad/daughter couple and $10 for each additional daughter.

On the same night, the YMCA is hosting a Mother-Son Nerf Night in the YMCA gymnasium from 6:30-7:30 p.m. A pizza dinner will be served followed by Nerf War battles including teams of moms with sons and then moms against sons.

The Mother-Son Nerf Night is for boys ages 3-Grade 8 and their moms. The fee is $15 for each mother/son couple plus $5 for each additional son.

The deadline to register for both events is Thursday, Feb. 2. To register for this event or other YMCA programs, please contact the YMCA at (308) 324-1970 or stop by in person at 1207 N. Grant in Lexington.