LEXINGTON — The sun was out, the birds were singing, it would have been perfect, minus the global virus pandemic. The Orthman Community YMCA found a creative way of getting people safely out of their homes and enjoying a day out in the community, in their vehicles.
Sunday, March 29 was the kickoff of the Cruise and Connect dates, a community cruise event so people could greet their friends and neighbors, all while maintaining social distancing and other health guidelines.
The events start at 4 p.m., with cars gathering in the east parking lot of the YMCA, the whole line of classic cars, family vans, pickups and motorcycles were be led by a community vehicle, the first event was led by KRVN. The whole parade of vehicles wound their way all over town for around an hour.
The next events will be April 5, April 12, April 19 and April 26.
