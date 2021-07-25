YMCA Hosts Water Event & Outdoor Movie

LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA will host a Back to School Splash and Outdoor Movie Night on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

“This will be a day of summer fun as the last hurrah before the school year begins,” YMCA CEO Riley Gruntorad said. “We invite everyone in the community to come out and join us for a great day of fun in the sun topped off by an inspirational family movie.”

The fun begins at 2 p.m. when the Y partners with the City of Lexington for an afternoon of water fun at the Lexington Aquatic Park. Activities will include water and sand games, crafts, temporary tattoos and free snow cones! No registration is necessary. The only fee is the general admission fee to the aquatic park ($2.25 for ages 0-15, $3.25 for ages 16-54, and $2.25 for senior citizens ages 55 and older).

The fun continues with a FREE Outdoor Movie Night at the Orthman Community YMCA. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and a chair and enjoy a night under the stars watching the movie “Sing.”