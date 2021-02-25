YMCA hosts first pickleball tournament

LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA will host its first doubles pickleball tournament on Saturday, March 20.
Pickleball is a sport that has been gaining popularity in Lexington, the region and the world. It combines elements of ping-pong, badminton and tennis. It is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes on a court that is similar in size to a tennis court.
“Pickleball is extremely popular at our YMCA and at YMCAs in our association and around the area,” YMCA of the Prairie CEO Riley Gruntorad said. “People love the game and love to play for hours, and we thought a tournament would be a fun and different way for people to play, show off their skills or just have fun and get a t-shirt while doing it.”
The YMCA’s pickleball tournament will take place in the Orthman Community YMCA gym. Teams must consist of two players both at least 16 of age.
As many as six pickleball courts may be set up for the tournament, depending on how many teams register.
“I am hoping we can attract 10-15 teams this first year, and I hope it will grow from there,” Gruntorad said.
In the future, he hopes the Y can add divisions and categories, such as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.
The tournament registration fee is $30 per team of two, which includes t-shirts for both players. Check-in will be at 8:30 a.m. on March 20 with play starting a 9 a.m. Registration is due by March 11.
The grand prize for the winning team with be 40 ribeye steaks (20 steaks per person).
Tyson donated the steak, and Plum Creek Market Place cut the steak.
“Each person on the winning team will receive 20 ribeye steaks, and grilling season is right around the corner,” Gruntorad said.
To ensure the safety of players and the community, masks will be required at the tournament except during active play.
To register for this event or find out more about pickleball leagues and open play at the YMCA, please call the Y at (308) 324-1970 or visit www.orthmanymca.org/register.