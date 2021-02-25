YMCA hosts first pickleball tournament

LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA will host its first doubles pickleball tournament on Saturday, March 20.

Pickleball is a sport that has been gaining popularity in Lexington, the region and the world. It combines elements of ping-pong, badminton and tennis. It is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes on a court that is similar in size to a tennis court.

“Pickleball is extremely popular at our YMCA and at YMCAs in our association and around the area,” YMCA of the Prairie CEO Riley Gruntorad said. “People love the game and love to play for hours, and we thought a tournament would be a fun and different way for people to play, show off their skills or just have fun and get a t-shirt while doing it.”

The YMCA’s pickleball tournament will take place in the Orthman Community YMCA gym. Teams must consist of two players both at least 16 of age.

As many as six pickleball courts may be set up for the tournament, depending on how many teams register.

“I am hoping we can attract 10-15 teams this first year, and I hope it will grow from there,” Gruntorad said.

In the future, he hopes the Y can add divisions and categories, such as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.