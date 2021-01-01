YMCA collecting Winter Coats, Hats and Mittens

LEXINGTON – It’s cold outside, and many kids and adults in the Lexington community can’t afford to buy winter apparel.

The YMCA is here to help with the annual Share the Warmth Drive. Community members are encouraged to donate new or gently-used coats, scarves, hats and gloves (or mittens) between January 4-31.

All donations will be accepted at the Orthman Community YMCA, 1207 N. Grant, and then will be distributed locally to those in need.

“A lot of people think of the YMCA as just a place to exercise,” YMCA CEO Riley Gruntorad said. “But, we are much more than that. We are here to help serve the community, and we see this as a need that we can help fill. We want all in our community to have a warm winter.”

For more information about the YMCA or the winter apparel drive, please stop by the YMCA or call (308) 324-1970.

The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Y, visit www.orthmanymca.org.