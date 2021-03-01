YMCA, Camp Comeca partner in 5K and archery program

GOTHENBURG – The YMCA at Gothenburg Health and Camp Comeca are partnering to bring two new events to the area.

“We have always had a great relationship with Camp Comeca,” YMCA at Gothenburg Health Branch Director Julie Czochara said. “We have worked together on a few things over the past four years that I have been here. We all agree that it is beneficial for both of our organizations and the communities when we work together.”

The YMCA will host its first St. Patty’s 5K at Camp Comeca on Saturday, March 20, at 9 a.m.

The 5K is designed to encourage people of all ages and fitness levels to be active. Participants may either walk or run the race. The $30 registration fee for the event includes a t-shirt if registered by March 10.

In April, the YMCA is teaming up with Camp Comeca for a Team Building/Archery Day. The April 24 event will be from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. outside at the camp.

The program is for children in grades 4-8. They will spend the morning learning about archery from Camp Comeca staff. Archery is a sport that requires patience and strength. Children will boost their confidence and increase mental toughness through archery.