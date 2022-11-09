YMCA announces new Winter Classic Youth Basketball Tournament

LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington is planning its first annual Winter Classic youth basketball tournament for the weekend of January 7-8, 2023.

YMCA CEO Riley Gruntorad said the Lexington Booster Club had hosted the Lex Jam youth basketball tournament for years in cooperation with Mr. Basketball. But, since COVID, that tournament has not happened.

“With those two entities not wanting to pursue this venture again, we at the Y felt it was the perfect opportunity to step up and help our community,” Gruntorad said. “The Orthman Community YMCA has the perfect facility to host this tournament with three full-sized courts in one large gymnasium. Being attached to the Middle School allows us to use their court as well. So at any point in time during the tournament, there could be games being played on all four courts.”

Gruntorad said the tournament provides youth in Lexington and surrounding communities an opportunity to compete locally and not have to drive long distances.

In addition, the tournament brings new players and families to visit Lexington.

“We want to host this tournament to bring people to our great town and experience Lexington, eat at our restaurants, sleep in our hotels, buy gas and groceries in our community,” Gruntorad said. “This tournament will benefit everyone, and the Y is excited to take on this new program idea and run with it.”

The Winter Classic tournament is for both boys and girls teams in Grades 3-8. Divisions will be separated by grade and gender.

“Through our current youth and adult programs, we have had the opportunity to host many tournaments, and we feel confident we can put on a quality basketball tournament for youth,” Gruntorad said.

The registration deadline is Sunday, December 11. The fee is $150 per team, and teams are limited to a maximum of 10 kids per team and three coaches.

Each team will be guaranteed at least five games. Medals will be awarded to all players on teams that place first and second in each division.

There will be a concession stand and discounted rates for YMCA day passes if spectators want to exercise or play at the Y during tournament breaks.

For more information, contact Daniel Holbrook at the YMCA at dholbrook@orthmanymca.org. To register a team, call the YMCA at (308) 324-1970.

The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Y, visit www.orthmanymca.org.