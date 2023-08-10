OCONTO — On Sunday, July 30, Wilbur Rupke, 97, of Lexington was presented with a Quilt of Valor at a family and friends picnic gathering at Pressey Park near Oconto.

Rupke served in World War II from Aug. of 1944 to July of 1946 with the 75th Division. Rupke served in Belgium, France, Holland and Germany.

Rupke was a U.S. Army defender in the Battle of the Bulge from 1945 to 1946.

The Quilt of Valor was presented by Teri Buhlman.

The mission of the Quilt of Valor is to cover service members and veterans touched by war, in comforting and healing Quilts of Valor and to say, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

Rupke and his wife, Joan, moved to Lexington nearly 70 years ago. They made Lexington their home and brought into this world a son, Ed. Ed and his family live in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

Before retirement, Rupke worked at a car dealership that is no longer present in Lexington. He also worked for the City of Lexington as a mechanic before retiring 25 years ago.

Thank you for your service Wilbur!