Wurst Tag event has been canceled for the first time in 40 years due to COVID-19

The Wurst Tag committee has decided to cancel our Wurst Tag event on June, 13 2020. We are devastated to share this news with you. This is the first time in 40 years that our June event will not take place.
Due to COVID-19 being a strong force in our area we have come to the decision that we must protect the safety of our small town and the people who enjoy our event every year.
We would like to thank our sponsors and hard working committee that work long hours each year in order for this event to take place. We will post more details down the road, please feel free to private message our page for any questions or concerns.
