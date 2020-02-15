LEXINGTON — With a growing need for workers with trade skills, the City of Lexington and Central Community College have taken a step to address the need with the Workforce Training Space in the Dawson County Opportunity Center.
In 2019 the City of Lexington began the process of renovating a space in the Dawson County Opportunity Center to create a space for working labs for electrical and motor type classes, with the goal of providing people with trade skills for positions which require this knowledge.
Now, the training space is nearly completed with classes already being held there by CCC.
Josh Brant is an instructor with CCC and said there are three different rooms in the training space, one devoted to pneumatics and motor type work and the other is focused on electrical applications.
Brant himself has worked in the Columbus area in the past before returning to college and taking mechatronics classes. After two years in the program he was offered the position of teaching in the training space in Lexington.
Pneumatics is a branch of engineering that makes use of gas or pressurized air. Pneumatic systems used in industry are commonly powered by compressed air or compressed inert gases.
Brant showed a station where students had been working and what they were able to accomplish with the correct wiring and compressed air.
With the electrics, the students are working with various schematics and learning the basics of hook ups, and how to wire stop and start functions.
Brant said the first group to use the space is one from Tyson, which is bringing nine people up to speed on the different types mechanical and electrical processes which are used in the plant.
In the mornings at 8 a.m. the group comes in to learn hands on until 12 p.m. when they go over to Tyson to work and learn how the knowledge will be applied at the plant itself. The group comes in Monday through Thursday.
The Tyson group will be working in the training space until April, once they complete the class time, they will be able to jump up to the top rate for technicians at Tyson, earning better pay due to their experience and class learning.
Brant said the goal is to open the space to more businesses and more people who wish to learn more about these fields.
Classes can and will vary in length, with some individuals expressing interest in learning a specific field just to expand their knowledge. The classroom space and training is open to the whole area.
“This is for the improvement of the entire community,” Brant said.
He encouraged people to reach out to CCC and let people know what they are interested in and they will see what type of classes they can provide.
The CCC Lexington Center is located at the Dawson County Opportunity Center at 1501 Plum Creek Parkway #1.
