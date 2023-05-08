COZAD — Weather permitting, work will begin May 15 on Co. Rd. 418, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Midwest Infrastructure, Inc. of Lincoln is the contractor for this project. Work includes replacement of a county road bridge at East Midway Lake, southwest of Cozad. Anticipated completion is October 2023.

Traffic will be detoured to N-21 during bridge replacement. See attached detour map.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.