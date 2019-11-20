Women gather to welcome LRHC’s three newest nurse practitioners

LEXINGTON — It was all about women, wine and Lexington Regional Health Center’s three new nurse practitioners at Macs Creek Winery and Brewery on Thursday evening.
Last year, LRHC had held a successful meet and greet for the community to welcome Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Julie Theis to the community, said Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff.
Earlier this year, LRHC had also hosted an event for the community to get to know some of the new male providers. On Thursday, Nov. 14 it was turn of three female nurse practitioners, NP, to meet with the public.
- Dionne Moore: Just joined LRHC over the summer.
- Angela Howard: Was formerly an NP with LRHC and has now returned.
- Ashley Bellamy: A recent graduate of the NP program and this is her first position since her graduation.
A nurse practitioner is an advance practice registered nurse who is trained to assess patient needs, order and interpret diagnostic and laboratory tests, diagnose illness and disease, prescribe medication and formulate treatment plans, according to the Primary Care Coalition.
According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, “a nurse practitioner is educated at the graduate level to provide “primary, acute, chronic, and specialty care to patients of all ages”, depending on their field of practice.”
Bartruff said all three, Moore, Howard and Bellamy can be seen in Urgent Care and can schedule a visit on LRHC’s website under the Urgent Care section.
“Thank you to everyone who supported us and made it to the event,” Bartruff said.
