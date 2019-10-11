Women Educators Phi chapter of Lexington hosts Alpha Kappa Gothenburg chapter

LEXINGTON — Alpha Delta Kappa is an International Honorary Women Educators organization dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding.
Members of the Phi Chapter in Lexington hosted the Alpha Kappa Chapter from Gothenburg to celebrate Founder’s Day. These are part of over 29,000 women educators from all 50 states, Australia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and two provinces in Canada.
Members are engaged in raising money to help locally within their respective schools and communities for scholarships and projects of need.
Internationally, Alpha Delta Kappa supports two altruistic projects, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Alzheimer’s Association. Our world understand projects include schools built in Vietnam, Peru, plus supporting the literary initiative and bookmobile for the Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Project T.E.A.C.H. provided donations to help support the building of six additional classrooms at the orphanage in Croix Des Bouquets, Haiti and train women in various careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.