With over $9,000 raised already, Give BIG Elwood has it the ground running for its inaugural start

ELWOOD — As of noon on Monday, Nov. 9, Give BIG Elwood had already seen over $9,000 donated and the actual event was still seven days out.
Elwood is already seeing the community participate in the inaugural partnership between the Elwood Area Foundation and the Lexington Community Foundation.
Elwood Area Foundation Executive Director Melissa Vinzant said she had been in conversation with Jackie Berke, Executive Director of the Lexington Community Foundation, about jumping on with the Give BIG Lexington event for the past several years.
Vinzant said this year, all of the details fell into place, as Berke worked with the online fundraising site provider, Mightycause, to include the surrounding communities of Elwood, Overton and Cozad in the 2020 Give BIG Lexington event as partner campaigns.
After getting the green light, Vinzant said the Elwood Area Foundation board began to think of different organizations and causes in Elwood to invite to be a part of Give BIG. Invites were sent out to 30 different places, with 18 responding.
The different groups taking part in Give BIG Elwood this year include,
Elwood American Legion Post 290
Gosper County Santa Cop
Elwood Area Foundation
Elwood Care Center and Assisted Living
Gosper County Senior Center
Elwood TeamMates
Village of Elwood Swimming Pool Fundraiser
Gosper County Ag Society Civic Center Renovation
Elwood Booster Club
Elwood American Legion Ladies Auxiliary
Elwood Rodeo Club
Support Local Journalism
Elwood Chamber Fireworks Fund
Elwood High Stampede
Elwood Lions Club
Elwood Summer Ball Program
Vinzant said she wants everyone who is interested in donating to go online and read about the different cause’s missions.
As of Monday morning, over $9,000 had been raised for various Elwood programs and the day of Give BIG Elwood was still five days out. Vinzant said it was, “awesome to see people already supporting the causes,” and it showed the community was already behind the event.
Vinzant said they are seeing donations, not only from community members, but from alumni and people who use to live in the area.
One cause in particular, the Elwood American Legion Post 290, had already seen $5,025 donated to it. Vinzant said $5,000 came from a single donor, a local veteran, Denny Kenning, who had recently passed away and left memorial money toward the Legion Post.
The donation made up over half of the post’s $7,000 goal.
The Elwood Area Foundation is also on the donation list this year, Vinzant said they plan on using the donated funds to support their own grants and help them give back to their community.
“Your support of our fundraiser will help us contribute to community programs and projects. EAF Youth Grants assist local youth with projects and programs such as the YELP Youth Leadership Academy, 4-H community projects, the TeamMates Mentoring Program, and CASA. Community grants help the Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson Lake Trails, upgrades to the Civic Center, Generosity Day, Alumni programs, and much more,” according to the Elwood Area Foundation’s Give BIG Elwood page.
“It is with deepest thanks that we are using the knowledge provided by the Lexington Community Foundation from their great success with ten years of Give Big Lexington, to carry out this event for the Elwood Area,” the Give BIG Elwood page stated.
There are several ways people can donate this year.
One way is to go online to givebiglexington.org and looking up Elwood’s partner camping on the main sight.
Donations can also be mailed or dropped off at the Lexington Community Foundation office, 607 N. Washington, St. Lexington, NE 68850. Mailed donations must be postmarked before Nov. 12 to qualify for matching funds.
Give BIG Lexington will also be headquartered at the Dawson County Annex Building, 201 W. 7th St. on Nov. 12, with public drop off hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Berke said sanitization equipment will be available at the door, including masks and social distancing will be practiced at the donor’s discretion.
If anyone has trouble with credit card donations on the website or need help with invoiced donations, they can call the LCF office number at 308-324-6704 for assistance.
