With over $9,000 raised already, Give BIG Elwood has it the ground running for its inaugural start

The donation made up over half of the post’s $7,000 goal.

The Elwood Area Foundation is also on the donation list this year, Vinzant said they plan on using the donated funds to support their own grants and help them give back to their community.

“Your support of our fundraiser will help us contribute to community programs and projects. EAF Youth Grants assist local youth with projects and programs such as the YELP Youth Leadership Academy, 4-H community projects, the TeamMates Mentoring Program, and CASA. Community grants help the Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson Lake Trails, upgrades to the Civic Center, Generosity Day, Alumni programs, and much more,” according to the Elwood Area Foundation’s Give BIG Elwood page.

“It is with deepest thanks that we are using the knowledge provided by the Lexington Community Foundation from their great success with ten years of Give Big Lexington, to carry out this event for the Elwood Area,” the Give BIG Elwood page stated.

There are several ways people can donate this year.

One way is to go online to givebiglexington.org and looking up Elwood’s partner camping on the main sight.