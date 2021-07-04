Wishing you a happy and safe 4th of July!
OVERTON — An Overton man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly assaulting his fiancée with a baseball bat.
LEXINGTON — A sanitation truck driver was transported to the hospital with injuries after their vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train ea…
DARR — A Freightliner truck rolled while exiting Interstate 80 at the Darr interchange during the morning of Tuesday, June 29.
HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) has issued a Health Alert for Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB), also known as tox…
LEXINGTON — Those fleeing the law are going to have to look up now, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has a new drone.
LEXINGTON — As the Fourth of July approaches, the sale and discharge of fireworks began to be allowed across the area. The times in which disc…
LEXINGTON – This summer, Clive Neher from Lexington, will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a uni…
LEXINGTON — A semi rollover on I-80 west of Lexington during the afternoon of Tuesday, June 29.
COZAD — The 100th Meridian community will be celebrating the anniversary of their founding in 2023 and plans were unveiled on how they plan to…
