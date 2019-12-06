COZAD — Each community has their own traditions surrounding Christmas and the holidays, Cozad is no different and celebrated the start of the season with their second annual tree lighting and Winter Wonderland Parade.
The night started off with the second annual tree lighting ceremony, hosted by the Cozad Chamber of Commerce.
The groundwork for the night actually starts weeks before hand, when the chamber delivers coloring sheets to Cozad Elementary for the students to color for their chance to be one of three who will help to light three trees in the downtown area, next to the 100th Meridian Museum.
After the students use their imagination and the crayons, they are submitted to the Cozad Chamber where the board of directors votes on their favorites among the kindergartners and first grades, the second and third graders and third and fourth graders.
This year Lucy Hanna, Kynzlei Dishman and Mia Riche were all chosen to light the trees. Each got to light their own tree as the crowd counted down from ten to one.
“Thank you to the City of Cozad for helping with the trees, the Cozad schools for allowing us to do the coloring contest and my board members for helping judge,” said Executive Director Karmen Morse.
The crowd dispersed and took their places along 8th St. in preparation for the Winter Wonderland Parade.
The parade is organized by the Cozad Jaycees, a volunteer organization of men and women between the ages of 21 and 39 who seek to make a positive impact in the Cozad community. The group is also responsible for organizing Hay Days, the March of Dimes Cake Auction, the coat drive, the Easter Egg Hunt and Punt, Pass and Kick.
The parade was led by the Cozad Police Department and Cozad Fire and Rescue, their emergency flashers lighting up the street. Behind them was the Cozad marching band playing a Christmas hymn.
The following floats were made up of businesses, community organizations and churches.
There were 20 float entries from Cozad and the surrounding communities, said Cozad Jaycees member Kelsey Wlasiuk.
“It went well, we had good weather and we loved seeing the kids out,” Wlasiuk said of the parade.
Wlasiuk said the goal of the parade is to, “Get people downtown for this community event, it’s the first time Santa comes into town, we want to get the community involved.”
She extended thanks to all the businesses which participated in the parade, those in Cozad and the others throughout the county.
The float winners in the parade were,
1: Dawson Public Power
2: Cozad Christian Church
3: Central Community College
Bringing up the rear, was old Saint Nick in his sleigh, being pulled along by the Cozad Jaycees. He was welcoming children to come see him at the Wilson Public Library.
“It was a great parade, the weather was beautiful and we had great attendance,” Morse said.
