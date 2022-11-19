WINTER SPORTS: Local athletes to watch

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three part series featuring athletes chosen by area coaches.

LEXINGTON — The start of winter sports is quickly approaching and here are some local area athletes to keep your eye on for the 2022-2023 season.

HI-LINE WRESTLING

Down south, Hi-Line Bull wrestlers gear up for the battle on the mat. Be on the lookout for these three juniors: Drew Knoerzer, Wryston Brell and Aidan Shutts. “All three of these wrestlers are similar in that they were having a good sophomore seasons and all three had season ending injuries of various types. We hope these three stay healthy this season, as they have the potential to have a great year,” commented Head Coach Ryan Jones.

The Bulls look to have a talented young group of eight freshmen that should add to the team’s dynamic for years to come.

LADY SWEDES

Taking the court this year as the Gothenburg Swede girls basketball starts are Kynlee Strauser, Ellarey Harm, Emily Cornwell, Aubrey O’Hare, Clara Evert, Ashlyn Richeson, Madison Smith and Taryn O’Hare.

Strauser is a five foot eight senior who is a four year starter and a 2021-2022 First Team All-Conference Honorable mention All-State and Academic All-State. She ended last season with 8.9 PPG, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals.

Harm is a five foot ten senior who is a two year starter and a 2021-2022 First Team All-Conference Honorable mention All-state. Her stats from last season were 9.9 PPG and 5.4 rebounds.

Aubrey O’Hare is a five foot nine junior and is a three year starter. Her 2021-2022 season stats were 6.4 PPG, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals.

Evert is a five foot eight junior and a three year starter. She had 4.0 PPG, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals last season and a 2021-2022 All-State Honorable Mention.

Richeson is a five foot five junior and a 2021-2022 Honorable mention All-Conference and All-State Honorable mention. She is a three year starter and had 6.6 PPG, 2.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals last season.

Returning letter winners for this season are Smith and Taryn O’Hare. Smith is a junior with 2.1 PPG and 3.0 rebounds last season. Taryn O’Hare is a sophomore with 1.6 PPG and 1.1 rebounds last season.

Coach Kassie Schuett said, “We are excited for this year. We’re going to hit the ground running in hopes of fine tuning things earlier on in the season to set us up for success in the post season. We’ve implemented a lot of changes on both sides of the ball and we’re excited to see them play out.”

MINUTEMAID WRESTLING

The Lexington Minutemaid wrestling team looks to return five 2021-2022 State qualifiers for the 2022-2023 season.

Returning this year is sophomore Andrea Melendez, junior Sara Anaya and Elsa Garcia, Karen Santoyo and Frankie Walsh who are seniors this winter. Walsh took fourth place at the NSAA State tournament in Omaha last spring.

Good luck to all these local athletes on their upcoming season!