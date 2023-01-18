Wind and hail, drought conditions added up to big losses in Nebraska in 2022

NEBRASKA — Last year may not have seemed like a big year for weather disasters in Nebraska.

There were no major floods like in 2019, nor was there a December tornado outbreak like in 2021.

But, according to a couple of different sources, 2022 may have been one of the worst years in history in terms of the number of major weather events and the economic damage done.

The National Centers for Environmental Information released a report this month showing that there were 18 weather disasters in the U.S. last year that each caused at least $1 billion in damage.

Five of those disasters affected Nebraska, and they caused $4.6 billion in damage, according to the report, the most ever in raw dollars and second-most when adjusted for inflation. And that amount doesn't even include damage caused by the extreme cold and snow that hit much of the state the week before Christmas.

The biggest and most documented disaster to hit Nebraska last year was the ongoing drought that has affected most of the state. The worst areas of drought have subsided some in the past few weeks, but overall, nearly the entire state is still in a drought, with northeast Nebraska in the worst shape.

The state as a whole had its fourth-driest year on record in 2022, while some areas were the driest they've ever been, including Norfolk, which got less than half of its normal annual rainfall. Wayne and Stanton counties also had their driest years ever, while it was the third driest in Platte County.

It also was the ninth-driest year ever in Lancaster County, even though it was only the 15th driest in the city of Lincoln.

The drought also was in large part responsible for one of the most-active wildfire seasons in Nebraska history. More than 200,000 acres burned last year, the second-most ever behind 2012, and the amount of damage was estimated at $6 million, which is by far the most ever.

While drought was the event that captured headlines throughout the year, there were some storm-related events that caused major damage.

A May 12 severe weather outbreak that included a long-lived windstorm known as a derecho caused $2.8 billion in damage nationwide, including a significant amount of damage in Nebraska, where at least 20 counties were included in the federal disaster declaration, including Garfield County, where the Burwell fairgrounds sustained about $1.5 million in damage.

On June 7, severe weather that included hail and high winds caused severe damage in Nebraska, much of it concentrated in the Omaha metro area. Damage to homes, cars and agricultural property also was reported in other areas of the state. Nationwide, that storm did $1.9 billion in damage.

Those two storms weren't the only ones that caused significant damage to areas of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, significant storms producing large hail hit eastern Nebraska on April 12-13, April 28, June 11 and June 14. The June 11 storm produced 5-inch diameter hail in Gage County, the largest ever reported to the weather service's Omaha office.

All of these storms helped contribute to the largest economic loss in the state's history from wind and hail, according to insurance company Farmers Mutual.

The insurer, which is based in Lincoln, said wind and hail damage in Nebraska in 2022 caused nearly $2 billion in insured property losses.

"The amount of storm-related activity in 2022 is like nothing we’ve ever seen before, and that’s taking the devastating storm year of 2014 into account,” said Mark Walz, Farmers Mutual's chairman, president and CEO.

Through November, the company had sustained $500 million in storm-related losses in Nebraska, Walz said, nearly four times the 10-year average combined annual loss for all the states it operates in. It also processed more than 31,000 claims last year, nearly double its 10-year annual average of 16,000.

He said Farmers Mutual, which is the largest insurer of farm property in Nebraska and South Dakota and the second-largest insurer of homes in Nebraska, is facing a $125 million underwriting loss for 2022. Its previous largest loss in its 131-year history was $25 million.

"We simply have not seen non-tornadic wind and hail perils this severe in recent memory,” Walz said.

Last year continued a trend of more and bigger weather disasters hitting the state. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Nebraska has now been affected by 58 weather events since 1980 that have caused at least $1 billion in damage. However, 49 of the 58 have occurred since 2000, and 34 have occurred since 2010.