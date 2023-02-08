COZAD — 100th Meridian residents got to learn more about the Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce during the second Community Chat at the Wilson Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Wilson Public Library Director Laurie Yocom said before the event that during the library’s recent accreditation process they learned from the community that residents did not always have accurate and timely facts about what was going on in the community.

To help address this, the library reached out to city leaders in Cozad to speak on current issues and where residents could offer their thoughts and opinions.

Chantelle Krepcik, Executive Director of the Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce, said she had been heading the organization since July 2022.

Krepcik said there are currently 183 Cozad Chamber members, with four new added this week and five recently added ag members.

Any individual or business can join the chamber; individuals can join for $100 with increasing tiers that offer more benefits. Krepcik said they have added a tier for people who have businesses at home to better serve this group of entrepreneurs.

The chamber’s website will be undergoing a revamp in the near future, Krepcik said, one of the new items will be including the website link for every chamber member that has one.

Cozad Cash continues to be a popular item offered by the chamber; Krepcik noted $23,000 worth of Cozad Cash had been sold last year. The cash can be redeemed at chamber member businesses.

For those that did not know, Krepcik said the Chamber board is made up by nine individuals who serve a initial three year term but can continue with an additional four years before their term is up.

The chamber also has several different committees including, Civics, which oversees events, Retail and Agriculture. Krepcik said they opened to include more ag producers and several have joined the Ag committee.

Krepcik noted the chamber is often the “jack of all trades,” as they not only support their members and hold events, but are often the first point of contact for people visiting the Cozad area.

She said she is amazed by the number of calls she gets about people who are passing through the area and want to know what there is to do and the sites that they can see.

As for upcoming events, Krepcik shared information about the inaugural “Platte Valley Tailwinds,” a three day event from June 16-18 that will include hot air balloons, a fly-in and a car show, among many other offerings.

Events get kicked off on Friday night with a car cruise night that will go around to the nursing homes; tour the town before heading out to the airport for the first day of the new event.

Saturday morning will start at 6:30 a.m. with a balloon race; there will be a fly-in during the day. Krepcik said a hot air balloon show and fly-in have never been held at the same event before.

Around 4 p.m. there will be a wine and craft beer event at the airport featuring local wineries and breweries. There will be a concert during the evening at 7:30 p.m. featuring three different acts.

As the light fads there will be a balloon glow event. These are often held as a climax to a hot air balloon festival.

The balloons are set up at sunset in the launch area, an open field, or a football stadium and are inflated as if they are going to take off, but instead of being allowed to ascend, they are held down by the ground crew. The propane burners are ignited periodically to keep the balloons inflated with hot air.

On Sunday morning there will be more balloon action, including a champagne brunch, Krepcik said, and there is a special history behind this.

The tradition of a champagne toast after a hot air balloon ride dates back to the 1780’s when hot air balloons first took flight. In the 18th century, hot air ballooning was a groundbreaking science.

Because most had never heard of or seen a hot air balloon at the time, many onlookers were afraid of the “dragon-like” hot air balloons, and would often attack balloons with pitchforks. Hot air balloons were also unpopular with farmers as they were not fond of balloons landing in their fields and disturbing their crops.

On one of the first successfully manned balloon flights, the passengers carried along a bottle of champagne to enjoy during the flight, but instead of actually drinking it, it was used as an offer of goodwill to the farmers whose field their balloon had landed in.

The champagne convinced the farmers that the balloon was far from being a fierce dragon, and acted as an apology or peace offering for disturbing the land and animals grazing in the field.

The champagne smoothed things over, and a tradition was born.

Any who are interested in volunteering during the eventful week are asked to reach out to the Chamber and Krepcik.

There will also be several vendors at the airport, Krepcik said it will be a “very original show,” and the chamber plans to be selective and will be looking for original items made by different vendors.

A full schedule of events for the Platte Valley Tailwinds event will be coming out in the future and area residents are encouraged to watch out for more information.

The upcoming Community Chats at the Wilson Public Library will include Emerald Nursing & Rehab in March and Robyn Geiser, Cozad Development Corporation Housing Director in April.