Wilson Public Library hosting NWS Hastings Severe Weather Awareness program

COZAD — Join the National Weather Service on Tuesday, April 12, at 6:30pm at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad for a Severe Weather Awareness program.

Learn how to spot wall clouds and when conditions are ripe for tornadoes. Find out how you can become a citizen scientist and help the NWS more accurately report what’s happening on the ground. Free to all.

Check out our website at www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org or our Facebook page at Wilson Public Library. We are sending this News Release as a service to the news media and citizens of Cozad.