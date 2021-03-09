Willow Island Road closed Monday for tree removal after 60 acre wildfire burned through the area

GOTHENBURG — Willow Island Road remained closed on Monday morning after a 60 acre wildfire burned through the area during the afternoon of Thursday, March 4 and heavily damaged the well-known trees in the area.

According to Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Mark Ballmer, the fire started in the median of Interstate 80 near mile marker 215, sometime after 12 p.m.

Ballmer said they were not sure of the exact source of the fire, but it could have been from the spark off of a vehicle or a discarded cigarette.

The fire then jumped the eastbound lane to the south, and proceeded to burn northwest, fanned on by wind gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

The area was under near critical fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Relative humidity values were only around 20 to 25 percent and much of the vegetation is still dry, due to the drought conditions which persist across much of south central Nebraska.

According to the U.S Drought Monitor, which was updated the day of the fire, the area where the wildfire took place near Gothenburg was under severe drought conditions.