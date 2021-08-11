Wildfire south of Cozad Lake flares back up, burns additional acres along the Platte River

COZAD — A wildfire detected during the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 10 flared back up and burned an additional 20-30 acres south of Cozad Lake and along the Platte River.

Around 80 acres had been burned during the afternoon and evening of Aug. 10. There were 20 firefighters with Cozad Volunteer and Rescue who took part in controlling the blaze.

At 6:10 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was paged for mutual aid and brought two grass rigs, a tanker and 10 firefighters, Fire Chief Bo Berry said, the Lexington firefighters left the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Dawson County Emergency Manager and Cozad firefighter Brian Woldt said the cause of the fire was likely a lightning strike that occurred during the evening of Monday, Aug. 9. The strike caused a smoldering fire that eventually grew in size and was reported later Tuesday afternoon.

Some smoldering hot spots flared up during the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 11 and a Cozad water tanker was dispatched to the scene at 1:20 p.m. As the fire spread Cozad units were sent to the scene.

At 3:19 p.m. Lexington was paged again for mutual aid and provided two grass rigs, a tanker and a utility vehicle.