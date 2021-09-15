Wildfire smoke pours over the area Friday, contributes to hazy conditions

The National Weather Service – Hastings noted it was not difficult to pick out the smoke in the upper levels streaming in from the northwest. The station said it would contribute to a hazy or milky look to the sky throughout Friday and into the weekend.

Locally, the presence of the smoke was easiest to detect at sunrise and sunset, as the sun appeared a perfect circle of red, orange and yellow at times.

This change in hue has to do with the physics of visible light, the dense smoke amplifies the normal red or orange sky due to the wavelengths of different colors on the visible spectrum.

Red light has the longest wavelength, while blue, the shortest.

During a normal day when the sun is directly above us, there isn’t a lot of atmosphere for visible light particles to pass through. This allows for the much shorter blue light wavelength to turn our sky blue.

During the morning and evening when the sun is low on the horizon, the shorter wavelength of blue light is absorbed by air particles, while the longer wavelengths of red and orange pass through and make the sky appear red.

Wildfire smoke adds much more particles to the air, which amplifies the process, causing the sun and sky to appear a dark, red-orange color.