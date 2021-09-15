Wildfire smoke pours over the area Friday, contributes to hazy conditions

LEXINGTON — A dirty gray trail of smoke, originating from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, could be plainly seen in satellite imagery over Nebraska on Thursday, Sept. 9. The smoke contributed to hazy sky conditions over the weekend.
There have been multiple fires across northern California and southern Oregon as the area struggles under drought conditions.
For example the Dixie Fire, this began in mid-July and has burned through huge swaths of the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades, according to the Associated Press.
The Dixie Fire is the second-largest fire in California history, it has burned 1,490 square miles of land and more than 1,300 homes and other buildings. It was 59 percent contained as of Sept. 10.
Firefighters were also diverted from the large Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe to fight multiple overnight lightning fires throughout El Dorado County on Sept. 10. Most of these fires were contained to 10 acres.
“The Caldor Fire, which at its peak forced 22,000 people to evacuate South Lake Tahoe and areas near the Nevada state line,” according to the Associated Press, “it was 53 percent contained after burning more than 341 square miles and destroying more than 1,000 structures, including hundreds of homes.”
The smoke from these fires rose into the upper atmosphere and rotated around a large ridge of high pressure, that was settled over the southwestern area of the United States. The smoke passed Idaho, Montana and then descended south over South Dakota and Nebraska.
The National Weather Service – Hastings noted it was not difficult to pick out the smoke in the upper levels streaming in from the northwest. The station said it would contribute to a hazy or milky look to the sky throughout Friday and into the weekend.
Locally, the presence of the smoke was easiest to detect at sunrise and sunset, as the sun appeared a perfect circle of red, orange and yellow at times.
This change in hue has to do with the physics of visible light, the dense smoke amplifies the normal red or orange sky due to the wavelengths of different colors on the visible spectrum.
Red light has the longest wavelength, while blue, the shortest.
During a normal day when the sun is directly above us, there isn’t a lot of atmosphere for visible light particles to pass through. This allows for the much shorter blue light wavelength to turn our sky blue.
During the morning and evening when the sun is low on the horizon, the shorter wavelength of blue light is absorbed by air particles, while the longer wavelengths of red and orange pass through and make the sky appear red.
Wildfire smoke adds much more particles to the air, which amplifies the process, causing the sun and sky to appear a dark, red-orange color.