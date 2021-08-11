Wildfire burns 80 acres of grass and woodland south of Cozad Lake during Tuesday evening

COZAD — Roughly 80 acres of grass and woodland were burned in a wildfire south of Cozad during the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Around 5 p.m. Cozad Volunteer Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area south of Cozad Lake and north of the Platte River for the report of a fire.

Cozad Assistant Fire Chief Trevor Munster said the fire burned around 80 acres of tall grass and downed trees, in one place reaching just 50 yards from the river.

Eventually 20 Cozad firefighters would take part in controlling the fire, according to Munster. An aerial application aircraft with Arrow Aviation of Broken Bow also took part, dropping 1,500 gallons in the area of the fire.

At 6:10 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was paged for mutual aid and brought two grass rigs, a tanker and 10 firefighters, Fire Chief Bo Berry said, the Lexington firefighters left the scene around 7:30 p.m. after the fire was contained.

Grass rigs were still making rounds with water around 8:30 p.m. as the sun was setting. In a surreal scene, the sunset was filtered through the smoke of wildfires out west while Cozad firefighters handled their own local blaze.