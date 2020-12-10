Wide spread light snow event possible on Friday

LEXINGTON — The National Weather Service in Hastings knows some snow will fall on Friday, but their confidence remains only, “medium,” in how much.

Due to latest computer model outputs, data and observations, it appears like a heavier band of snow could set up along I-80 and bring 2-3 inches along this area, including Dawson and Gosper counties.

Nearly all of the snow accumulation will take place between sunrise Friday and sunrise Saturday, according to NWS Hastings.

Winds will be steady, at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Keep any eye on the forecast throughout today, as changes are sure to be made to the forecast as Friday approaches and more weather data becomes available.