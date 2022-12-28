Why eggs have been so expensive this year

LEXINGTON — Done a recent double take when looking at the price of eggs in the grocery store, inflation has hit numerous items, but egg prices have been rising particularly fast.

In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49 percent, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Earlier this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks, especially egg-laying hens and turkeys. The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been confirmed in both domestic bird flocks and wild bird species across the state in 2022, per Nebraska Game and Parks.

Six poultry facilities in Nebraska have been confirmed to have HPAI. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture continues to work with each facility to quarantine, test, and eventually repopulate the facilities.

The most recent case, the 15th in Nebraska, was reported on Dec. 19 in a backyard flock in Knox County. So far cases have been reported in Merrick, Butler, Holt, Scotts Bluff, Dixon, Knox, Washington, Dawes, York and Box Butte counties.

Avian influenza is primarily spread by direct contact between healthy birds and infected birds and through indirect contact with contaminated equipment and materials.

Symptoms of HPAI in poultry include: a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; incoordination and diarrhea.

HPAI can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms. HPAI can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.

Avian flu has been a problem in the U.S. for several months now, but in recent weeks wholesale prices have been hitting records.

The current outbreak of avian influenza started in the U.S. around February and has persisted throughout the year. The last major bird flu outbreak in the United States was in 2015.

About 60 million birds are gone because of the disease so far, according to the USDA. Of those, about 43 million are egg-laying hens, according to USDA data provided by the American Egg Board, a farmer-funded group that markets eggs.

“Prices have been escalating for nine consecutive weeks ... setting new record highs on a daily basis since the week of Thanksgiving," said Karyn Rispoli, editor of the Egg Price Current for Urner Barry, which offers food market data.

On Friday, Midwest large eggs, the benchmark for eggs sold in their shells, hit $5.46 per dozen, Rispoli said, citing Urner Barry's data. This time last year, Urner Berry's data show, that price was around $1.70.

One reason for the increase, not enough supply.

"There's simply not been enough production to support the incredibly strong retail demand we've seen this year," Rispoli said. Supply has been constrained by the deadly bird flu.

The NDA is encouraging bird owners to prevent contact between their birds and wildlife and to practice strict biosecurity measures. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flock, they should report it to NDA immediately at 402-471-2351.

More information for producers can be found at https://nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian/index.html or http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.

Early detection is important to prevent the spread of disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk to people getting HPAI infections from birds is low.