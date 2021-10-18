Where Giving Thrives, Communities Thrive : Give Big Lexington is Nov. 10

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Foundation (LCF) will host Give BIG Lexington for the 11th consecutive year on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Dawson County Annex Building - 200 W. 7th Street, Lexington.
The goal of GBL is to make a positive impact on local non-profits, raise awareness, and connect the surrounding communities.
LCF is offering a $50,000 match incentive and cash prizes again this year. All fees associated with Give Big Lexington are also being covered by LCF, assuring that 100% of the funds donated are distributed to their designated causes. Eighty causes in Lexington are featured on this year’s event.
In addition, 58 area causes are included with our partnering campaigns, Give Big Elwood, Give Big Cozad, Give Big Overton and Give Big Sumner.
Donors can choose to donate to any number of participating causes and write one check or check out online one time with the shopping cart feature. Participating is easy! The minimum donation amount is just $5.
When this fundraising initiative began eleven years ago, LCF staff & directors could not have possibly known that it would become a focal point for our community and an example for other communities of similar size and demographics in the nation.
More than $4.5 million has been raised for over 100 local causes. An average of 1,105 donors of all ages and backgrounds have come together each year to support their favorite causes resulting in more than 19,000 donations being received during Give Big Lexington. This act of giving has united our community in a powerful way. We are making our community better, together.
Give Big Lexington is presented by Lexington Community Foundation and is powered by Mighty Cause, a year-round online giving website. Ways to Participate:
- Give online at: givebiglexington.org
- Mail or drop off your donation to Lexington Community Foundation, PO Box 422 / 607 N. Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850 (Mailed donations must be postmarked before November 10, 2021, to qualify for matching funds.)
- Stop by Give BIG Lexington headquarters on Nov. 10 Dawson County Annex Building - 200 W. 7th Street, Lexington from 7:00 am - 7:00 p.m.