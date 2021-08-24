 Skip to main content
West Cozad I-80 Lake’s fishery to be chemically renovated
Cozad West Lake

The rotenone treatment is aimed to eliminate common carp, gizzard shad and other undesirable fish species, which are detrimental to aquatic habitat, water quality and sport fish populations.

 C-H photo • Dan Voris

COZAD — West Cozad Interstate 80 Lake will be chemically renovated within the next week but is weather dependent.

Dry conditions are advisable for chemical applications. Recreational access within the treatment area is prohibited while rotenone is being applied.

In preparation for the treatment, biologists have been salvaging game fish and relocating them to other lakes.

Restocking will occur in Sept. with largemouth bass and bluegill. Channel catfish will be stocked in 2022.

