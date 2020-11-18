Weekly food distribution Thanksgiving week will take place Tuesday, instead of Thursday

LEXINGTON — The weekly food distribution in Lexington taking place at St. Ann’s Parish Center will see a date change, as the distribution date would have fallen on Thanksgiving.

Instead, of taking place on Thursday, Nov. 26, the weekly distribution is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to the Lexington Community Foundation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The DHHS Community Cares Grant and Plum Creek Market Place will be providing that week’s food distribution. Boxes of fresh variety produce, ground beef, and milk will be offered until supplies are gone.

As usual the distribution will occur at St. Ann’s Parish Center, 1003 Taft St. and will start at 11 a.m. This effort is coordinated by Orthman Manufacturing and the LCF.

“This project or activity was supported by funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) from the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, CFDA Number 21.019,” according to the LCF.