Weekly food distribution continued through April 1

LEXINGTON — The weekly food distribution, which was started in 2020, will now be continued through April 1.

The food distributions have been organized by the Lexington Community Foundation, LCF, and Orthman Manufacturing. They have now been continued each Thursday into April.

The new distribution dates include,

Thursday, Jan. 28

Thursday, Jan. 28

Thursday, Feb. 4, with the Mobile Food Pantry

Thursday, Feb. 11

Thursday, Feb. 18

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Feb. 25

Thursday, March 4, with the Mobile Food Pantry

Thursday, March 11

Thursday, March 18

Thursday March 25

Thursday, April 1, with the Mobile Food Pantry.

The distributions now start at 10:30 a.m. and go on as long as supplies last.

Having run for several months now, the distribution has become more sophisticated, including the large, double wide white tent which now dominates St. Ann’s Parish Center’s parking lot.

The amount of traffic taking part in the distributions shuts down Taft St, as a matter of course now. The Lexington Police Department has dedicated officers to help control the traffic flow. The system developed to having two lines of vehicles running all the way back to the highway.