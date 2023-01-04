Water users fight to keep local control of water

HOLDREGE – A new nonprofit corporation has raised more than $225,000 in two months and has recruited more than 75 members in an attempt to prevent the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with Dawson Public Power District.

Citizens Opposed To The Merger members said their main priority is to retain local control of water used for irrigation.

The group invites water users and anyone interested in the future economy of south-central Nebraska to attend a public meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Phelps County Ag Society Building, 1302 Second Ave, Holdrege. The meeting will allow attendees to discover why the merger doesn’t make sense and will include a presentation and a question-and-answer session.

Since its beginning in 1941, Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District has increased yields and income for area farmers through its irrigation canals and has preserved and grown local groundwater resources.

In October 2022, CNPPID and Dawson PPD board members voted to merge and form a new district called the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District. The last step before the merger is final is approval from the Nebraska Power Review board.

“Central was originally an irrigation district, and now it’s turning into a power district with irrigation on the side,” said Ed Schrock, a CNPPID Phelps County water user and former state senator. “There’s no reason why this makes sense from a Tri-County (Phelps, Gosper and Kearney counties) water-users perspective.”

Many irrigators who are served by CNPPID canals disagree with the merger. On Dec. 27, the Central District Water Users Board voted to oppose the merger.

Matt Wells, a Kearney County water user, said the merger has been portrayed as mutually beneficial for both districts.

“But, Central (CNPPID) is giving up local control with no safeguards for water users in the future,” Wells said. “The Central Board failed to protect the local farmers, the very people they were elected to represent.”

While the districts had been studying the merger for two years, Citizens Opposed to the Merger members said they didn’t know until an open house in Holdrege on Oct. 12 about the new board representation plan that leaves water users with a minority vote. Less than two weeks later, on Oct. 24 during the middle of the busy harvest season, directors voted to proceed with the merger.

In early December, Citizens Opposed the Merger filed two lawsuits, one in Phelps County District Court and one with the Nebraska Power Review Board. At a Dec. 16 hearing, the Power Review Board granted Citizens Opposed To The Merger formal legal standing to protest the merger. The next hearing is currently scheduled for Jan. 27.

The group filed another lawsuit on Dec. 2 in Phelps County District Court that states CNPPID did not comply with Open Meetings laws and failed to fill a vacancy on the board before the historical merger vote.

The main reasons the group is opposed to the merger are:

1. Irrigators will lose local control of water.

When the merger is complete, the new entity will be governed by a 14-member board with just six representatives from the CNPPID’s main water user areas in Phelps, Gosper and Kearney counties. Directors living in Dawson, Buffalo, Lincoln and other counties would be deciding how much water irrigators in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties will be receiving and the rates they pay to receive that water. Citizens Opposed To The Merger members said decisions that affect the long-term water supply of the Tri-County area and what Tri-County irrigators pay for water service should be made by directors elected from the Tri-County area.

2. Instead of merging, CNPPID could sell electricity to Dawson PPD through a contract.

A power purchase agreement between CNPPID and Dawson PPD would retain local control of water resources and still provide the same power generation for Dawson PPD creating a win-win for both organizations.

3. The merger is financially unfair to CNPPID and is unnecessary.

Citizens Opposed To The Merger estimates CNPPID assets in the tens of billions of dollars, including Lake McConaughy and four hydropower generation plants and the associated water rights. These public works assets are irreplaceable. CNPPID has cash reserves and no debt. Meanwhile, Dawson PPD comes into the merger with electrical poles and wires, meters, some maintenance/office buildings and millions of dollars of bonded debt.

4. Irrigators may pay more for water.

Historically, CNPPID sells electricity at a positive margin, and that margin reduces the rates irrigators pay for water. The merged company may decide to stop passing along those savings and instead pass the savings onto its electricity users.

5. Local groundwater resources may be depleted.

Due to CNPPID’s surface water deliveries, the groundwater below Gosper, Phelps and part of Kearney counties has been preserved and has risen over the years. A board consisting mostly of directors elected by electric ratepayers north of the Platte River will not have the same interest to maintain the groundwater levels and keep surface water deliveries affordable.

For more information, visit the Citizens Opposed to the Merger Facebook page or call the group’s president Gary Robison at (308) 991-3039 or email citizensopposed1@gmail.com.