Wanted Lexington woman hid under bed to avoid arrest after alleged probation violation

LINCOLN — A Lexington woman attempted to hide under a bed to avoid Lincoln Police after she was suspected of violating her probation related to a possession of a controlled substance charge in Lancaster County.
Melissa Callahan, 37, had been sentenced in a separate case to 90 days in jail and 24 months of probation for attempting to tamper with physical evidence related to the 2016 murder of Jose Hernandez, according to Dawson County court documents.
Callahan was also serving a consecutive probation sentence related to a charge of attempting to commit a Class 4 felony, for which she was arrested in Dawson County during 2017. She was sentenced for this case on April 8, 2019.
She was released from the Lancaster County Jail on Oct. 8, 2019, after serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for which she was arrested in 2016 in Lincoln. She also had to serve probation, according to Lancaster County court documents.
After release Callahan was ordered to report to probation by both Lancaster and Dawson County. She failed to report, submit to a drug test, or report her change of address by Oct. 15, according to Dawson County court documents.
The probation office did not know where she was residing as of Oct. 15. Dawson County District court then revoked her probation and issued a warrant for her arrest.
Callahan was located in Lincoln by the Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Officers were sent to the 140 Block of E. St. to locate Callahan, according to an LPD police report.
Officers were met at the door by Jamie Akin, 43, who stated Callahan wasn’t in the home. Officers asked to search the residence to ensure Callahan wasn’t there, but Akin refused. Later a search warrant was obtained for the home and Callahan was found hiding under a bed in a basement bedroom, according to an LPD report.
Callahan was booked for probation violation and Akin was booked for false reporting. Callahan is currently being lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.
The Dawson County District Court has ordered Callahan to appear before the court and her bond will be set at 10 percent of $120,000, according to court documents dated Oct. 17.
