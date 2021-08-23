Wallace man charged with two felonies after robbery after Gothenburg’s Flatwater Bank

GOTHENBURG — A Wallace man has been charged with robbery after he attempted to rob Gothenburg’s Flatwater Bank with a knife.

Wesley Cassidy, 26, has been charged with robbery and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both Class 2 felonies.

Cassidy appeared in Dawson County Court for arraignment on Friday, Aug. 20. Judge Jeffrey Wightman set his bail at 10 percent of $500,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Thursday, Sept. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, at 1:30 p.m., Gothenburg Police officers were dispatched to Flatwater Bank for the report of an armed robbery that had occurred, according to court documents.

Officers met with a bank employee who stated they had a male subject in their conference room. According to court documents, the employee had ran down the subject after the robbery and they willingly returned to the bank.

The employee was able to get the knife and money away from the subject.

Police identified the male as Cassidy and placed him under arrest, he was booked into the Dawson County Jail at 2:18 p.m.