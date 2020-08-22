Walk to end Hydrocephalus taking place at Johnson Lake

JOHNSON LAKE — Everyone is welcome to take part in a Virtual Walk to raise money for Hydrocephalus, water on the brain, on Saturday, Aug. 29 at CraZy Marv’s, formally Sundy’s, 2 Johnson Lake Dr.18. Donate at least $10 to get your name in a drawing for $100 or a bike, airfyer, etc. Walk anytime between 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
