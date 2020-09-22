Wait for coronavirus test results in Nebraska varies by lab, can be up to four days

"I think we’re just going to need to accept the fact that this virus is going to be around for a while and we’ll probably see these rolling waves of more virus, less virus, more infection, less infection, until we have some definitive way to stop replication of the virus," Robertson said.

In Lincoln, daily case counts have started to level off, officials said at a Friday press conference. Cases there increased over the last month as college students returned to campus and more inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary became sick.

Absent from the briefing was Pat Lopez, the director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after coming down with a sinus infection, the symptoms of which can be similar to the coronavirus.

Few clusters have been reported at workplaces or K-12 schools in Lancaster County — most transmission seems to be happening at social gatherings, said Scott Holmes, the environmental public health manager for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.