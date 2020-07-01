LEXINGTON — After a partnership of local organizations with Hot Meals USA to distribute free meals in Lexington was struck, the effort still needed volunteers to hand out the meals. A group of 40 to 60 volunteers helped each week to distribute 18,000 meals in six weeks.
They were honored for their efforts at an event at Mac’s Creek Winery on Thursday, June 25.
Orthman Manufacturing was one of the businesses which coordinated with Hot Meals USA, which is a regional non-profit organization that is, “committed to feeding those affected by disasters, regardless of affiliation.”
President John McCoy said plant manager Scott McKelvey was connected with members of a Rotary Club in Kearney, who were starting a similar program of free meals distribution. Through this connection, McKelvey met with Dick Cochran, the director of Hot Meals USA.
Orthman coordinated with Hot Meals and the Lexington Community Foundation to bring the service to Lexington, McCoy said.
Speaking of the LCF Executive Director Jackie Berke, McCoy said she has been, “awesome,” in coordinating efforts and getting the people necessary to make the service happen.
Not content with just coordinating efforts, many Orthman employees volunteered their time to distribute meals to the community as well, said McCoy, “We’ve had people there every time.”
Dick Cochran, Hot Meals USA director, said originally they had contacted the City of Lexington to inquire about providing service in the community. He was then connected with LCF Executive Director Jackie Berke.
“They determined there was a need for this and we had a service they could use,” Cochran said.
Cochran said prior to providing service in Lexington, they began distributing in Kearney on March 17 and put out over 133,000 meals.
The distribution of meals began on May 14 and lasted through June 20. According to Berke, a group of 40 to 60 volunteers helped each week to hand out more than 18,000 meals during the six weeks.
Cochran said around 250 volunteers helped to distribute the meals during the time period.
Distribution of the meals was held at St. Ann’s Parish Center. Berke said the use of the facility and grounds was, “critical to the efficiencies which were experienced during the distribution.”
Father Matt Koperski and Sister Mary Ann coordinated the entire hot meals delivery schedule, said Berke, more than 535 meals were delivered on each distribution day.
Berke said the LCF became aware of the effort through McCoy, as Orthman wanted to hold a similar type of meal distribution which was occurring in Kearney. Orthman Manufacturing contacted the LCF asking if they could assist in the effort.
The distribution of meals through Hot Meals was started first and then parallel to this, food produce distribution was started as well, Berke said, Hot Meals was able to secure the produce delivery.
Of the coordination of these services, Berke said it was a team effort.
The effort has now shifted from free meals to other food distribution, McCoy said it was always the plan for the free meal, “get us over the hump,” and then begin offering a food pantry service to the community. “This provides more security for the area,” he said.
Berke said in the past four weeks Lexington has received 2,080 25 pound boxes of produce which have been distributed along with the meals. “That's 52,000 lbs. of quality produce given to our families in need,” she said.
“The food box program has turned into something bigger than Hot Meals itself,” Cochran said. On Thursday, June 25, 7,300 pounds of produce was delivered across Nebraska.
