Volunteers report higher numbers at food distribution during holiday season

LEXINGTON — The holiday season on its own can create a crunch on families, throw in a worldwide pandemic and it can become even more difficult. Volunteers at the weekly food distributions in Lexington have reported higher numbers as the calendar turned to December.

Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director Jackie Berke said they have seen larger numbers of people attending the distribution as the holiday season has arrived. Even though more food has been available, they have found themselves running out at a faster rate than during the last few weeks.

The food selection reflected the most recent holiday, Berke said before Thanksgiving they handed out turkeys and Oreo cookies, something special for those in need.

The food distributions, organized by the Lexington Community Foundation, LCF, and Orthman Manufacturing and have become a weekly occurrence. Having run for several months now, the distribution has become more sophisticated, including the large, double wide white tent which now dominates St. Ann’s Parish Center’s parking lot.

