Volunteers report higher numbers at food distribution during holiday season

LEXINGTON — The holiday season on its own can create a crunch on families, throw in a worldwide pandemic and it can become even more difficult. Volunteers at the weekly food distributions in Lexington have reported higher numbers as the calendar turned to December.
Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director Jackie Berke said they have seen larger numbers of people attending the distribution as the holiday season has arrived. Even though more food has been available, they have found themselves running out at a faster rate than during the last few weeks.
The food selection reflected the most recent holiday, Berke said before Thanksgiving they handed out turkeys and Oreo cookies, something special for those in need.
The food distributions, organized by the Lexington Community Foundation, LCF, and Orthman Manufacturing and have become a weekly occurrence. Having run for several months now, the distribution has become more sophisticated, including the large, double wide white tent which now dominates St. Ann’s Parish Center’s parking lot.
The amount of traffic taking part in the distributions shuts down Taft St as a matter of course now. The Lexington Police Department has dedicated officers to help control the traffic flow. The system developed to having two lines of vehicles running all the way back to the highway.
Officer Kareem McDougall said the food distribution always sees a large turnout as he was manning the head of line on Thursday.
The number of volunteers has also increased. There was enough people to handle two cars in each lane at a time. They have gone from enduring the heat in July, to the temperatures in the 20s during the first distribution in December.
Brenna Bartruff with Lexington Regional Health Center said hospital employees have volunteered nearly every week since the distribution began. She said the non-stop traffic flow would likely go on for an hour after the vehicles started to roll at 10:30 a.m.
While initially announced the distributions would continue until the end of the year, they will now be extended to occur each Thursday until February, Berke said.
